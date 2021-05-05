Bengal Suspends Local Trains, Negative Covid Test Must For Visitors

Mamata Banerjee said she has written to PM Modi seeking a policy on Covid, oxygen, vaccines.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced extensive restrictions across the state today immediately after taking oath for a third straight term in power, in view of the exploding coronavirus infection. Local trains will be suspended from tomorrow and Friday onwards, those entering the state will have to show a negative Covid test report. Quarantine facilities will have to be arranged by airport authorities.

"There won't be a total lockdown. Emergency and essential services will be outside the purview of restrictions," the Chief Minister said. "I have written to the Prime Minister to announce a transparent policy on Covid, oxygen and vaccines," Ms Banerjee said.

Incoming travellers on flights, long distance trains and inter-state buses must carry negative RT-PCR test reports, the Chief Minister said. Social and political gatherings have been banned but some social gatherings will be allowed with special permission and curb on numbers.

Private sector offices will work at 50 per cent capacity and staggered timings will be observed for markets.

Stand-alone shops will remain open for three hours in the morning -- from 7 am to 10 am -- and two hours in the evening, 5 pm to 7 pm.

Jewellery shops will function from noon to 3 pm.