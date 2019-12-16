Several Trains Cancelled In Bengal Over Citizenship Act Protest

Shatabdi Express running from New Jalpaiguri to Howrah will remain cancelled (Representational)

Due to protests against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, (CAA) several trains in the Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway will remain cancelled on Monday.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, informed that the Shatabdi Express running from New Jalpaiguri to Howrah, and the Shatabdi Express from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri will remain cancelled today.

The Coromandal Express from Howrah to Chennai, which was scheduled to leave Howrah today, was also cancelled.

Protests erupted in several parts of the Northeast following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Indian Army deployed 24 military columns in upper Assam and 12 military columns in lower Assam on Monday to control the situation.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12.