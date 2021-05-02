'Tigress Of Bengal': Politicians Wish Mamata Banerjee For Mega Poll Win

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool is ahead in over 200 seats (File)

As the Trinamool Congress inched towards a landslide victory in West Bengal, politicians from several parties praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for steering her party to success despite an aggressive poll campaign by BJP, the main challenger.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who spearheads attacks on the centre in Maharashtra, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "didi, o, didi" campaign remarks. He also called Ms Banerjee the "Tigress of Bengal".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Ms Banerjee as well as the people of Bengal for the massive win.

"Congratulations Mamata Banerjee didi for landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB," he tweeted.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight!



Congratulations to the people of WB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, one of the foremost critics of the BJP, congratulated the Trinamool chief for prevailing despite the "thoroughly partisan" Election Commission.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mamata Banerjee didi and everyone in Trinamool for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP and thoroughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you and you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years," he tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2021

The ruling Trinamool either won or is leading in over 200 seats, which is way above the majority mark. The BJP, which had stunned the Trinamool by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, is ahead in over 80 constituencies.

Bengal witnessed the longest-ever Assembly elections spread over eight phases. Ms Banerjee had alleged that the Election Commission had taken the decision at the behest of the BJP, which rules at the centre.