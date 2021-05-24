Bengal Records Less Than 20,000 Covid Cases, 156 Deaths

West Bengal recorded 18,422 fresh coronavirus cases and 156 deaths due to the disease today. The fresh coronavirus cases stayed less than 20,000, for the ninth day in a row.
However, Black Fungus still remains a cause of concern for the state. A suspected patient of Black Fungus disease died at a state hospital in Kolkata on Saturday.
Till Sunday, the health department had reported a total of seven confirmed and eight suspected cases of Black Fungus.
A little over 70,000 people -- aged 45 or above and frontline workers -- were vaccinated Saturday.