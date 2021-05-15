Bengal Records 144 Deaths Due To COVID-19, Highest Single-Day Count

The new fatalities took the Covid death count to 13,137 in West Bengal (Representational)

West Bengal today registered 144 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the count to 13,137, a health department bulletin said.

The state reported 19,511 fresh infections, which took the tally to 11,14,313, it said.

The number of active cases rose to 1,31,948. At least 19,211 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Since Friday, 66,563 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

West Bengal will go under a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30, the state government announced, as it put in place a host of stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including prohibiting vehicular movement and disallowing all kinds of gathering.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said the lockdown will take effect from 6 am on Sunday till 6 pm of May 30.

During this period, all government and private offices, shopping complexes, malls, bars, sports complexes, pubs, cinema halls and beauty parlours will remain closed other than those relating to emergency and essential services, including healthcare, law and order, courts, power, drinking water and media.

Movement of private vehicles, taxis and autorickshaws will be prohibited except to and from hospitals, diagnostic and vaccination centres, airports and media houses, the top government official said.