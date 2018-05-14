West Bengal Panchayat Election Live Updates: Long Queues Outside Polling Booths As Voting Begins

West Bengal Panchayat Polls: The state has witnessed several incidents of political clashes and violence in the past few weeks.

New Delhi:  As many as 38,529 seats across the state of West Bengal are up for contest today as the voters exercise their franchise in the West Bengal Panchayat Election. The state has witnessed several incidents of political clashes and violence over the past few weeks. After about 34 per cent of the seats were won by the Trinamool Congress, the Supreme Court last week expressed concern that such a large percentage of seats were won by the ruling party and the top court stayed the notification of those results. "What bothers us is 34 per cent candidates have been elected unopposed... Elections to be held in absolute fairness," the Supreme Court had said. 
 

Here are the live updates of the West Bengal Panchayat Elections

 


May 14, 2018
08:03 (IST)
Opposition parties, including the CPM, BJP and Congress, accused the ruling of Trinamool Congress of indulging into arm tactics to prevent them from filing nominations. The ruling party  has denied the allegation.  
May 14, 2018
08:00 (IST)
The rural polls in the state were earlier scheduled to be held on May 1, 3 and May 5. However, legal battles and incidents of violence delayed the West Bengal Panchayat Elections. Amid legal battles, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said she wanted the polls to be held before the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan. She also mentioned that mercury would shoot up in coming days. 
May 14, 2018
07:53 (IST)
A voter shows inked finger in Cooch Behar. Voting will be held across West Bengal from 7 am to 5 pm. 
May 14, 2018
07:28 (IST)
In the run up to West Bengal rural polls, there have been several incidents of sporadic violence across the state. A 30-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday when some gunmen opened fire on a poll rally at Bhangar, 25 km from Kolkata.
May 14, 2018
07:12 (IST)
Voters have queued up outside the polling booths in West Bengal to cast their vote.  Outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri's Ashighar, voters were seen standing with a umbrella. Several parts of the country on Sunday experienced severe thunderstorm and rains.
