After Court Battles, Bengal Votes Today In Panchayat Polls: 10 Points

West Bengal panchayat polls: The number of seats up for contest in the state is 38,529.
Kolkata: After several incidents of pre-poll violence and weeks of back and forth in court over security for candidates who wanted to file nominations, over five crore people in West Bengal can vote today in the panchayat polls. Since filing of nominations began on April 2, opposition parties in the state, including the CPM, BJP and Congress, claimed that many of their candidates could not file their papers due to what they called Trinamool's "terror tactics", an allegation the ruling party has denied.
Here are the top 10 developments to the story
Voting will be held between 7 am and 5 pm through ballot papers, not electronic voting machines (EVMs). Over 1.5 lakh security personnel -- almost half of them armed -- have been deployed. Nearly 2000 of them are from other states.
Security has been a huge concern in the lead up to the rural elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said 14 Trinamool workers have been killed. A BJP leader claimed last week that 52 people had been killed.
On Saturday, there were incidents of sporadic violence across the state. A 30-year-old man was shot dead on Friday when some gunmen opened fire on a poll rally at Bhangar, 25 km from Kolkata.
Last week, the Calcutta High Court has ruled that the state election commission and state officials would be held personally liable and have to pay compensation if the loss of life and property in the panchayat election was higher than that in the 2013 poll.
The number of seats up for contest is 38,529. The actual number of panchayat seats is 58,692. But a record 34 per cent seats has been won unopposed by the Trinamool Congress --- the highest in panchayat polls in Bengal in the last 40 years.
The Supreme Court has expressed concern that such a large percentage of seats were won by the ruling party without a contest and has stayed the notification of those results. "What bothers us is 34 per cent candidates have been elected unopposed... Elections to be held in absolute fairness," the Supreme Court has said.
Accused by the opposition of rolling back his order on extending the date of filing nominations by a day due to "threats from Trinamool", State Election Commissioner AK Singh has dismissed allegations as a "complete lie".
The panchayat poll is one of the best political weathervanes in West Bengal. In 2008, the rural polls were the first electoral signal that the Left was in trouble in the face of an aggressive Trinamool. Three years later, Mamata Banerjee became chief minister.
The BJP's panchayat poll percentage in 2008 and 2013 hovered around 3 per cent. But in subsequent elections, that number has increased to over 20. The BJP has also fielded the largest number of candidates in this panchayat poll after the Trinamool.
The total number of candidates is 1.15 lakh, of which the Trinamool has fielded over 38,000. The results will be declared on May 17.