After Court Battles, Bengal Votes Today In Panchayat Polls: 10 Points

West Bengal panchayat polls: The number of seats up for contest in the state is 38,529.

Kolkata: After several incidents of pre-poll violence and weeks of back and forth in court over security for candidates who wanted to file nominations, over five crore people in West Bengal can vote today in the panchayat polls. Since filing of nominations began on April 2, opposition parties in the state, including the CPM, BJP and Congress, claimed that many of their candidates could not file their papers due to what they called Trinamool's "terror tactics", an allegation the ruling party has denied.