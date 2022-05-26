Girl, 19, Beaten To Death By Father In West Bengal: Police

West Bengal: Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by his father in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident happened in Thakurpath in Dhupguri police station area, they said.

It the heat of the moment, the man thrashed his daughter with sticks during an argument. Locals rescued her and took her to the Dhupguri rural hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The father fled to a nearby forest but was handed over to the police by the locals, they said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.