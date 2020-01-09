Watch: Controlled Firecracker Blast In Bengal Damages Homes

Naihati: The blast was caught on camera.

Several vehicles, including a police van, were set on fire in West Bengal's Naihati today by angry locals whose houses were damaged in a controlled firecracker explosion. The firecrackers belonged to a factory in which 4 people had died last week in a blast.

A mobile phone footage shows a huge cloud of fire billowing in an explosion beside a river. The locals later clashed with the police and engaged in vandalism.

4 workers, including two women, of the factory in the 24 Parganas North district were killed in the factory explosion on January 3. Several workers had sustained burn injuries.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other non-bailable sections was registered against the factory owner, Noor Hossain.

The BJP had demanded a National Investigative Agency (NIA) probe into the factory blast.

"We want NIA probe. Bombs were being manufactured in the factory," news agency IANS had quoted BJP MP Arjun Singh as saying.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had also sought an "intense expert probe" into the blast.

"Allegations that crude bombs were being made in the illegal factory warrants intense expert probe. Accountability of all in the administration needs to be fixed promptly," he had tweeted.