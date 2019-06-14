Bengal Doctors Protest Spreads, Health Services Hit In Delhi, Mumbai

Here are the top 10 updates on the doctors' protests:
- The resident doctors' association of AIIMS urged doctors' bodies across the country to join the token strike.
- "Emergency services will function normally as the resident doctors will purportedly continue to work as per their scheduled duties," AIIMS medical superintendent DK Sharma said in a statement. He said inpatient wards, labour and maternity care facilities will function normally. The outpatient department and diagnostic services will largely remain suspended today.
- The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, directed members of its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges in solidarity with West Bengal doctors today. It will also ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to bring out a central law against such violence.
- "My mother's dialysis was scheduled for today, we were told to go & get it done from somewhere else," the relative of a patient at AIIMS said.
- The Delhi Medical Association too has called for a statewide medical shutdown today.
- Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors is observing a one-day strike in the state. "We are shutting down our OPD, ward and academic services from 8 am to 5 pm today. Emergency services will not be hampered," the doctors' body said in a statement.
- In Hyderabad, doctors staged a protest at the Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences.
- The junior doctors' strike in West Bengal, on since Tuesday, has hit services in the state's government-run hospitals. Over the last three days, services have been affected in emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals and a number of private medical facilities.
- During a visit to a state-run hospital in Kolkata, Ms Banerjee warned doctors who won't return to work. Doctors who don't return to work must leave the hostel, she said. "They are outsiders. The government will not support them in any way," she said. "I condemn doctors who have gone on strike. Policemen die in line of duty but the police don't go on a strike," she added. She has accused the BJP and the CPM of engineering the strike and playing "Hindu-Muslim politics"
- Instances of medical personnel being assaulted by relatives of patients are fairly common across the country. In April, authorities of the RML Hospital in Delhi filed a police complaint against a patient's relative after he allegedly slapped a woman doctor. Earlier this month, a case was registered against 17-year-old boy and his friend for allegedly assaulting a doctor at a Maharashtra hospital after his father died during treatment.