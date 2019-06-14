Bengal Doctors Protest Spreads, Health Services Hit In Delhi, Mumbai

Doctors in various cities protested to express solidarity with their Bengal colleagues.

New Delhi: Scores of doctors across Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad have decided to boycott work for a day to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West Bengal. Doctors at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were seen wearing helmets and bandages as they attended to patients.The Bengal doctors have been on a strike since Tuesday, after a junior doctor was assaulted at a government-run hospital in Kolkata by the relatives of a patient who died. The doctors defied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ultimatum, saying they won't get back to work until they get better security. Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP and the CPM of engineering the strike and playing "Hindu-Muslim politics".