LIVE Updates: Kolkata Doctors' Protest Spreads Across India; Services In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad Hit

The doctors' protest that started in Kolkata has now spread to Delhi, Mumbai and other cities in India.

Doctors in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad have called for a statewide protest against the recent assault on Kolkata resident doctors. The Bengal doctors have been on a strike since Tuesday, after a junior doctor was assaulted at a government-run hospital in Kolkata by the relatives of a patient who died.

The "Emergency services will function normally as the resident doctors will purportedly continue to work in the emergency services as per their scheduled duties," said AIIMS medical superintendent DK Sharma.

The junior doctors' strike, has hit services in the state's government-run hospitals. Over the last four days, services have been affected in emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals and a number of private medical facilities. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked agitating junior doctors across the state to resume work within four hours and warned them of action if the order is not followed. She directed police to vacate hospital premises, asserting that no one other than the patients should be allowed on the campus.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Doctor's protest across India: