LIVE Updates: Kolkata Doctors' Protest Spreads Across India; Services In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad Hit

The Bengal doctors have been on a strike since Tuesday, after a junior doctor was assaulted at a government-run hospital in Kolkata by the relatives of a patient who died.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 14, 2019 11:03 IST
The doctors' protest that started in Kolkata has now spread to Delhi, Mumbai and other cities in India.

New Delhi: 

Doctors in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad have called for a statewide protest against the recent assault on Kolkata resident doctors. The Bengal doctors have been on a strike since Tuesday, after a junior doctor was assaulted at a government-run hospital in Kolkata by the relatives of a patient who died.

The "Emergency services will function normally as the resident doctors will purportedly continue to work in the emergency services as per their scheduled duties," said AIIMS medical superintendent DK Sharma.

The junior doctors' strike, has hit services in the state's government-run hospitals. Over the last four days, services have been affected in emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals and a number of private medical facilities. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked agitating junior doctors across the state to resume work within four hours and warned them of action if the order is not followed. She directed police to vacate hospital premises, asserting that no one other than the patients should be allowed on the campus.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Doctor's protest across India:


Jun 14, 2019
11:03 (IST)
Resident Doctors at Raipur's Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital raise slogans of 'We Want Justice' as they protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal.
Jun 14, 2019
11:01 (IST)
Doctors' Refuses Mamata Banerjee's Ultimatum
During a visit to a state-run hospital in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee warned doctors who won't return to work. Doctors who don't return to work must leave the hostel, she said. "They are outsiders. The government will not support them in any way," she said. "I condemn doctors who have gone on strike. Policemen die in line of duty but the police don't go on a strike," she added.  She has accused the BJP and the CPM of engineering the strike and playing "Hindu-Muslim politics".

Jun 14, 2019
10:48 (IST)
The doctors are protesting after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata by a mob following the death of a patient.



Jun 14, 2019
10:45 (IST)
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, directed members of its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges in solidarity with West Bengal doctors tomorrow. It will also ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring out a central law against such violence.

Jun 14, 2019
10:45 (IST)
Pan India Strike
Healthcare services spreads across India; services in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad Hit. "Emergency services will function normally as the resident doctors will purportedly continue to work in the emergency services as per their scheduled duties," AIIMS medical superintendent DK Sharma said in a statement. He said inpatent wards, labour and maternity care faciltiies will function normally. The outpatient department and diagnostic services  will largely remain suspended today. 

Jun 14, 2019
10:27 (IST)
Attack on Doctors
Junior doctors in West Bengal are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Demanding security in government hospitals, the striking junior doctors refused to end their stir. 
