Don't Know His Whereabouts, Concerned: Mamata Banerjee On Farooq Abdullah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed that the whereabouts of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was not known and expressed concern over it.

She asserted that if a decision was taken in respect of any particular state, people of that state should be taken into confidence, an apparent reference to scrapping of Article 370 by the Centre.

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting held by the DMK to commemorate the first death anniversary of late party leader M Karunanidhi, she said she saw a clip of the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister in which he was seen weeping.

"We do not know his whereabouts, we are really concerned," she said and added that as per the original agenda for the event, Mr Abdullah was scheduled to take part. Referring to leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar to Karunanidhi and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, she said "we have to fight the battle, we can do it and we will do it."

The battle was against any atrocities or fascism, she said.

Farooq Abdullah had on Tuesday contested Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion in Parliament that he was neither under detention nor arrest and was at his home out of his own will.

