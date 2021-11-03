'BJP, Modi, Shah Are Beatable': Derek O'Brien To NDTV On Bypoll Results

Trinamool's Derek O'Brien said the big message is that "beyond Bengal, the BJP is beatable".

In a 4-0 clean sweep in bypolls in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress snatched two seats from the BJP on Tuesday, steamrolling the party for the second time this year in the state. The Trinamool's Derek O'Brien, in an interview to NDTV, said the big message is that "beyond Bengal, the BJP is beatable".

The Trinamool wrested two assembly seats from the BJP- Dinhata and Santipur- by huge margins and retained the Khardah and Gosaba assembly seats.

The BJP's candidates lost their deposits in three constituencies.

"Beyond Bengal, I think the message is that the BJP, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister Amit) Shah are beatable," Derek O'Brien told NDTV.

He also referred to the BJP's setback in Himachal Pradesh, where its rival Congress swept the three assembly and one Lok Sabha seat that voted on October 30, and the Shiv Sena winning its first Lok Sabha seat outside Maharashtra, in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"We are also excited by the Shiv Sena winning the Lok Sabha eat. The BJP could not hold on to its seat in Himachal... All in all, it was a pretty bad day for the BJP but we need to keep this momentum going," the Trinamool Rajya Sabha member said.

He also rattled off smaller insights from Tuesday's bypoll results- two BJP and two Trinamool seats in May is now four to zero and the Trinamool's margins are massive, going up to 1.5 lakh votes.

He also jibed that "the Left and the BJP are going hammer and tongs for the second and third spot" and that "Mr Shah is not coming to Bengal in a hurry."

"The other reading could be that there are no firecrackers this Diwali. So Happy Diwali to everybody in the BJP. May they have a happy and quiet Diwali," Mr O'Brien chuckled.

He took another shot at the BJP with reference to the reverse migration from the BJP of Trinamool leaders who had joined the party before the Bengal election earlier this year and are scrambling to return after Mamata Banerjee's victory.

"On a more serious note... the BJP has been running a divisive campaign but it is well on its way to imploding in Bengal... But the gates of the Trinamool are not just open gates where people can just walk in. If folks wish to join the TMC, they need to put in good hours of penance, and by that I mean good work for people, before they can be welcomed back.

The BJP had won 77 of the 292 seats in Bengal in the April-May assembly election. The Trinamool Congress had won 213 seats. The Trinamool's tally has now gone up to 217 seats.

Mr O'Brien had put out a series of tweets yesterday summing up his party's sweet victory.

"One point I left out BJP candidates lost their security deposit in 3 of the 4 seats today," he commented in one of them.