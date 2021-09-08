Contest Only Between Trinamool, BJP, Says Dilip Ghosh Ahead Of Bengal Bypolls

CPI(M) or Congress announcing their candidatures are not a factor, Dilip Ghosh said (File)

As the political parties including the Left Front announced their candidates for the West Bengal by-polls, Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh today said that the contest is between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP, and that the CPI(M) or Congress announcing their candidatures are not an important factor.

"There can be any number of candidates in by-polls, our voters are with us. CPI(M)-Congress announcing or not announcing their candidates is not a factor in the West Bengal polls; they didn't get entry into the Assembly in the last polls. The contest is between the state government and BJP. We're ready," Mr Ghosh said.

"It will make no difference. They got only 10,000-15,000 votes in the last polls. It proves they have no existence here. No need to look at them. People have made up their minds, the contest will be between TMC and BJP," he added.

Notably, the TMC on Sunday officially announced West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the party's candidate from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. Polling will be held on September 30.

Further, TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will be the party's candidates for Jangipur and Samserganj seats respectively.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission announced that by-elections to three assembly seats in Bengal will be held on September 30. These include Bhabanipur, the traditional seat of Mamata Banerjee. Besides Bhabanipur, by-polls will be held in Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies on September 30. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.