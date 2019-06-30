BJP Targeting Over 1 Crore Membership From West Bengal This Year

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said the party was eyeing one crore membership from the state

West Bengal BJP President and party MP Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that the party was eyeing one crore membership from West Bengal this year.

"Last year, we had enlisted 42 lakh members. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the party had got 86 lakh votes. In the recently held general elections, we got 2.30 crore votes and half of them should be enlisted as party members.

"We will renew the membership of the existing members and target over one crore membership from West Bengal this year," he told party workers at a meeting in Howrah district.

Urging the party workers to expedite the process of enlisting members, which will commence from July 6, Ghosh told them to reach out to those who did not even vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Other states may look at 20-30 per cent increase in membership, but West Bengal is different. The state is at the centre of the country's focus. We should double our membership," he said, adding that the party is gaining popularity everyday as workers from other parties are joining the BJP.

Ghosh also accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress of inciting violence in West Bengal and destroying the democratic rights of the citizens.

"Fed up with Trinamool's extortion, people have started to come to a party which had three members in the legislative Assembly before four new BJP MLAs were elected in the by-elections. Many Trinamool Congress MLAs too have crossed over to the BJP," Ghosh said.

