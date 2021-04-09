'Unlike You, We Love Our Romeos, Music, Poetry': Mohua Moitra To Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 'promise' of forming 'anti-Romeo squads' in West Bengal, like those in his own state, has been mocked by the Trinamool. Its MP Mohua Moitra took to social media to point out that Bengalis were lovers of music, poetry, sweet dishes, and "our Romeos", unlike what she referred to as "your ilk", hinting at the BJP leader.

Besides referring to him as Ajay Bisht, his non-pontifical name, the Parliamentarian also addressed him as "Gudduji" in her Twitter post yesterday.

Latest from Ajay Bisht aka YogiCM:

“Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted in”



Gudduji- Unlike your ilk, we Bengalis are lovers at heart!



We like our music, our poetry, our mishti & yes, our Romeos too! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 8, 2021

She was apparently responding to Mr Adityanath's speech yesterday while campaigning for the BJP in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls.

"Why is Bengal not a safe place for women? Education and transport will be made free for girls in Bengal. Anti-Romeo squads will be formed in Bengal to deal with those who loiter around girls' schools," he had said yesterday during a rally.

Anti-Romeo Squads are groups consisting of at least two police personnel deployed in areas prone to sexual harassment cases, including educational institutions. These were launched in Uttar Pradesh apparently to ensure women's safety soon after Mr Adityanath assumed power in 2017.

The Anti-Romeo Squads, however, been often accused of moral policing and harassing citizens and meting out often humiliating corporal punishment.

In West Bengal yesterday, Mr Adityanath sought to remind the Trinamool that when it took power in the state a decade ago, the party had promised to serve maa-maati-manush. "What happened to that slogan? Why is Bengal not a safe place for women?" he asked.