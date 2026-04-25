"Clear Message From Voters": Rajnath Singh To NDTV On Bengal Turnout

The high turnout in West Bengal is a sign that voters have decided to change the ruling party in the state, just like they did with the Left Front government in 2011, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV after addressing a rally on Saturday, the BJP leader also spoke about women's reservation and infiltrators.

"In the first phase, there was 93% polling, and it is clear that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is on its way out and the BJP is going to form a government. In 2011, when there was 84% turnout, the Left Front government fell and the TMC came to power. The high turnout is a clear message from the voters," Singh said.

To a question on women coming out to vote in large numbers, the minister said, "Women are feeling insecure in Bengal and they know that can't happen under a BJP government. We want to give women the same status as men. This is why our Prime Minister has decided to reserve 33% seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures."

Pointing out that he addressed the issue of infiltration in his rally, Singh said infiltrators will be identified and deported in a humane manner. "There will be no inhumane approach to this," he clarified.

Asked about the war in Iran and the crisis caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the defence minister said he wants normalcy to return at the earliest.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress are locked in a fierce contest in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Voting is being held in two phases, and the second phase is on April 29.

The state saw a turnout of 93.19% in the first phase, which was its highest since Independence.