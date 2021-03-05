TMC Candidate List 2021: Trinamool Candidates In Bengal Elections

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest the Bengal election from Nandigram.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has released the list of Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming Bengal assembly polls for 291 seats. The Trinamool has fielded 50 women, 35 Muslim candidates, 79 scheduled caste candidates and 17 Scheduled Tribe candidates.

"This time we have stressed on more youth and women candidates. Around 23-24 sitting MLAs have been dropped..." Ms Banerjee said.

Three candidates of the Bimal Gurung faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), an ally of the TMC, will be contesting from the remaining three seats in Darjeeling.

Ms Banerjee will contest the Bengal election from Nandigram and vacate her own seat of Bhowanipore in Kolkata as she takes on the challenge thrown by Suvendu Adhikari, her one-time right hand man who ditched her for the BJP in December.

No candidate above 80 will contest from the Trinamool Congress, the Chief Minister announced. Among prominent candidates is former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, who had arrested 3 BJP workers for raising "Goli Maaro (shoot the traitor)" slogans at a rally in Chandannagar, where he was police chief. Actors Sayoni Ghosh and June Maliah will also contest the election. So will cricketer Manoj Tiwary.

The Bengal legislative assembly election will be held across eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The poll results will be declared on May 2

Here's the Full List of Trinamool candidates for Bengal elections:

AITC Candidates for WB AE 2021 by NDTV on Scribd