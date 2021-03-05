Mamata Banerjee To Fight From Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee today announced that she would contest from Nandigram in the Bengal election starting later this month and vacate her own seat of Bhowanipore in Kolkata.

Nandigram is the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, one of the top leaders to defect from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP ahead of the high-voltage election.

The Chief Minister announced that Sovandeb Chattopadhyay would contest from Bhowanipore.

She announced 291 candidates in Bengal's 294 seats for the election starting later this month. No candidate above 80 will contest from the Trinamool Congress, the Chief Minister announced.

The Trinamool has fielded 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates, 79 scheduled caste candidates and 17 Scheduled Tribe candidates.