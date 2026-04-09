PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee Over "Misguided" Fish Farming Policies, She Replies

The West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to make the state self-reliant in fish farming or pisciculture despite a massive demand for it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a gathering in Purba Medinipur today.

PM Modi questioned the ruling Trinamool Congress what it has been doing for the last 15 years that the state, which has a very high demand for fish consumption, has been compelled to bring them from other states in order to plug any shortage.

"Another immense opportunity in West Bengal lies in fish farming - in fisheries and seafood... Despite the immense demand for fish here in Bengal, the state remains far from self-reliant in fish production," PM Modi said at the gathering.

"Even today, Bengal is compelled to import fish from other states to meet its domestic requirements. Even after 15 years in power, the Trinamool Congress has failed to provide you with even something as basic as fish; that, too, must be sourced from outside the state," he said in a video of the event posted by news agency ANI on X.

"This stands as a glaring example of the Trinamool's misguided policies. Over the last 11 years, India's overall fish production has doubled. India's seafood exports have doubled. Yet, here in Bengal, solely due to the Trinamool government, what was successfully achieved across the rest of the country failed to materialise," the Prime Minister said, directly attacking Mamata Banerjee for the situation.

During the rally he also announced six guarantees for Bengal if the BJP wins the assembly election, and sought the ouster of the "cruel" Trinamool government, accusing it of "setting new parameters of development debacle and pulling the state back".

#WATCH | Purba Medinipur, West Bengal: While addressing a public gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Another immense opportunity in West Bengal lies in fish farming—in fisheries and seafood... Despite the immense demand for fish here in Bengal, the state remains far… pic.twitter.com/JT4nTW4d8r — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026

Responding to PM Modi's strong criticism, Banerjee at a rally in North 24 Parganas alleged the prime minister had misrepresented facts. She said Bengal used to import fish from Andhra Pradesh, but has stopped now, and asked PM Modi to keep himself updated.

"I heard that today, he (PM Modi) said that there is no fish production in Bengal, while Bihar is producing more and exporting. But you do not allow people to eat fish in Bihar. Here we purchase fish from markets and eat," Banerjee said.

"You are uttering whatever your party people are whispering in your ears. You do not allow people to eat fish, eggs and meat in Rajasthan, Bihar, and UP. Shops are being shut down," the Bengal chief minister alleged.

Banerjee's party is putting up a big fight against the BJP, which is marching with confidence into the hinterlands of Bengal following the win in the assembly election in neighbouring Bihar recently. The BJP hopes to replicate that success and dethrone the Trinamool.

Voting for the two-phase Bengal election is on April 23 and 29. The first phase will have 152 constituencies and the second phase will have the remaining 142 seats. Counting is on May 4.

With inputs from agencies