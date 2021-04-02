Trinamool's 'Varanasi 2024' Retort After PM Modi's Dig At Mamata Banerjee

Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has been PM Modi's constituency since 2014. (File)

Stung by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looking for a second constituency because she was afraid of losing in Nandigram, the Trinamool Congress returned fire with a reference to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

"Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn't arise. Narendra Modi ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in West Bengal. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi," said Bengal's ruling party in a tweet last night.

Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has been PM Modi's constituency since 2014, when he first came to power following his BJP's landslide victory in national elections.

The Trinamool's Mahua Moitra posted a similar retort.

Yesterday, as parts of Bengal, including Nandigram, voted in the second round of elections, PM Modi took potshots at Mamata Banerjee while campaigning in the state.

"Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file your nomination from another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram) and people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready to give you the right answer," said PM Modi, campaigning in Joynagar at South 24 Paraganas.

Mamata Banerjee was "afraid of losing", said the Prime Minister, so she was forced to camp in Nandigram. "Didi left Bhawanipore (her constituency in Kolkata) to go to Nandigram. Then she realised her mistake in coming here. Didi is forced to camp in Nandigram for three days," he said.

Mamata Banerjee, facing a nerve-wracking contest versus her former aide turned BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, alleged yesterday that people were being stopped from voting by BJP workers.

In a wheelchair, she plunged right into chaos at a polling booth in Boyal, where she had to be rescued by central forces when she was caught in a clash between Trinamool and BJP supporters.

In a nearly two-hour face-off, hundreds of security forces gathered at the spot and Mamata Banerjee dialed Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, asking him to step in.