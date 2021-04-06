Third Phase Polls In Bengal A Test For Mamata Banerjee's Nephew

Bengal polls: 31 seats go to polls in this phase in Bengal, there are five more phases to go.

The third phase of the mammoth eight-phase assembly election in Bengal is being held today -- a new round after the dramatic second phase that featured tension, violence and a clash between the Election Commission and the state's ruling Trinamool Congress that went on for days. Thirty-one seats go to polls in this phase.

If the second round was a test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rival, Suvendu Adhikari from the BJP, this round will be a test for her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

The Diamond Harbour Assembly seat -- part of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency which he represents in parliament -- goes to polls in this round.

Trinamool Congress is being represented by Pannalal Halder. The big contenders for the seat are the Dipak Haldar and Pratik Ur Rahman, who is the Left candidate. Dipak Haldar who walked over to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress, had held the seat since 2011.

The Adhikari family is expected to put in its best efforts for a victory. The rapid rise of Abhishek Banerjee through the party ranks was the reason why Suvendu Adhikari -- seen as an upcoming leader in the party -- had quit.

The other interesting contest is expected to be in the Shyampur Assembly seat, where actor Tanushree Chakraborty of the BJP takes on sitting MLA Kalipada Mandal of the Trinamool Congress. Amitabha Chakraborty of Congress, from whom he wrested the seat in 2016 is also in the fray.

Tanusree Chakraborty is known for her work in films like Uro Chithi, Bedroom, Obhishopto Nighty, Window Connections, Buno Haansh, Khaad, and Gumnaami.

The BJP which is hoping to wrest power from the Trinamool Congress in this state election, is hoping to win 200 of the state's 294 seats.