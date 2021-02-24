Mamata Banerjee Calls PM 'Dangabaaz', Says 'Fate Worse Than Trump Awaits'

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP at an election rally.

Mamata Banerjee today hit out at the BJP over the CBI probe involving her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi using terms like "Dangabaaz (rioter)" and "Daitya (demon)".

"PM Narendra Modi is the biggest dangabaaz in the country," the West Bengal Chief Minister said, addressing a Trinamool Congress rally at Hooghly near Kolkata to campaign for the state election three months away. The Dangabaaz dig was viewed as a direct response to the "tolabaaz" taunt that the BJP uses for Trinamool.

She also proclaimed that a "worst fate" awaited the PM than Donald Trump, who lost his re-election bid in November.

"I will be the goalkeeper in the assembly polls and BJP will not be able to score a single goal," she declared.

Mamata Banerjee's sharp comments came a day after her nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira was questioned at home by the CBI in a case involving bribes taken from alleged coal mafia. Rujira Banerjee's sister was also questioned earlier.

"You can kill me, thrash me. But can you disrespect a woman? The bahu (daughter-in-law) of my house? And call her coal thief," the Chief Minister railed.

"You are calling our mothers and daughters coal thieves? You are hardly spotless. We know everything but I won't say anything as it is beneath me."

At the rally, several celebrities, including actors like Sayoni Dutta and June Maliya and cricketer Manoj Tiwari, joined the Trinamool Congress and raised the slogan "Khela Hobey (Game On)" adopted by Bengal's ruling party, challenged aggressively by the BJP this time.

"The country is being ruled by a doitya and a danab (Bengali for demons). They will try to break our spine. They will infiltrate. They will grab Bengal. What do you want? Bengal to stay Bengal or whatever the BJP makes of it? Gujarat will not rule Bengal," Ms Banerjee thundered.