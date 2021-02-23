Mamata Banerjee Visits Nephew's Home Ahead Of CBI Questioning His Wife

Mamata Banerjee emerged within a few minutes, accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee's daughter.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today went to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's home ahead of the CBI questioning of his wife in a coal smuggling case.

She emerged within a few minutes, accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee's daughter - her grandniece. The girl was seen going back inside.

Soon after, CBI officers arrived to question Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee.

Yesterday, Rujira Banerjee wrote to the CBI that she was "unaware of the reason of questioning".

"Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 AM and 3 PM tomorrow, i.e. 23 February, 2021," she said.

Abhishek Banerjee, a Trinamool Congress MP, alleges that he is being targeted by the BJP just months ahead of the state elections.