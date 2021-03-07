Bengal Assembly Election Live Updates: PM Modi Flags Off Poll Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kolkata to address a rally at Brigade Parade Ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off his West Bengal Assembly poll campaign officially today by lashing out against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly letting down the state that had placed much expectation in her. "Bengal trusted Didi for Pariborton. She broke the trust," he said today at a massive Kolkata rally. "I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan', believe in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment and industries in Bengal, and in the reconstruction of Bengal," PM Modi said at the city's Brigade Parade Ground.

Elections to West Bengal's 294-seat Assembly are scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results will be declared on May 2.

After winning three seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing Trinamool's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats.

Here are the LIVE updates on Bengal Election Campaigning:

Mar 07, 2021 16:26 (IST) "I am a cobra. I strike once and you become a photo": Actor Mithun Chakraborty's sensational words after joining the BJP at the Kolkata rally #WestBengalPollspic.twitter.com/fq4ixlFV31 - NDTV (@ndtv) March 7, 2021

Mar 07, 2021 16:13 (IST) PM Modi, Amit Shah the only syndicate in India: Mamata Banerjee

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first Kolkata rally prior to the eight-phase West Bengal assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took on his government by leading a "padayatra" or foot march in Siliguri to protest against the steep hike in fuel prices, including LPG cylinders.

Thousands of supporters, especially women, were seen holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders at the "yatra", which was led by the TMC chief, and joined by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, and party MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are the only syndicate in India. Covid pandemic happened, fuel prices rose but the prime minister is nowhere to be found. You get free rice but to cook it you spend of gas," Ms Banerjee said at a rally in Siliguri. "He says there is no poriborton in Bengal, poriborton in Delhi. The prime minister is lying everyday. Before election Ujwala, after election there's jumla," she said.

Mar 07, 2021 16:05 (IST) India knows about a syndicate that is Modi and Amit Shah's syndicate: West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri https://t.co/OY3foZXeRVpic.twitter.com/uTyZl3nnzE - ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Mar 07, 2021 15:56 (IST) "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are the only syndicate in India. Covid pandemic happened, fuel prices rose but the prime minister is nowhere to be found": Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Siliguri#WestBengalPolls2021pic.twitter.com/j8floSpz1Z - NDTV (@ndtv) March 7, 2021

Mar 07, 2021 15:47 (IST) What Actor Mithun Chakraborty Said After Joining BJP - I'm A Pure Cobra

Actor Mithun Chakraborty ended days and weeks of speculation today by finally joining the BJP at a massive rally shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival. One of Bengal's most beloved actors, "Mithun-da" delivered all the punchlines that could thrill the giant crowd waiting for PM Modi's speech at the Kolkata Brigade Parade Ground.

Mar 07, 2021 15:36 (IST) Bengal relied on Mamata Banerjee for change but she broke trust: PM Modi

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said that West Bengal relied on her for ushering in a change, however, she broke the trust and insulted people of the state. "Bengal trusted Mamata Didi hoping that she will bring a positive change. But Didi and her cadre broke your trust. These are the people who have insulted Bengal": Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/lT93aGSlHQ - NDTV (@ndtv) March 7, 2021

Mar 07, 2021 15:35 (IST) "Mamata Didi, Bengal chose you as its sister (Didi). But you limited yourself to the aunt (bhua) of a nephew (bhatija). You have not been able to let go of the dynasty politics you protested against": Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/C5SquLAWjA - NDTV (@ndtv) March 7, 2021

Mar 07, 2021 15:34 (IST) Will bring in real change in Bengal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration.

Mar 07, 2021 15:33 (IST) Mamata Banerjee holds "padayatra" in Siliguri to protest LPG price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a "padayatra" in Siliguri to protest against the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders.

Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Ms Banerjee set off on the protest march from Darjeeling More around 2 pm.

Many were seen holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders at the yatra, which was led by the TMC chief, and joined by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, and party MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

Mar 07, 2021 15:25 (IST) Next 25 years important for development in Bengal: PM Modi

"The next 25 years are very important for development in Bengal...In 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, Bengal will lead the country once again," he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the democratic system had been destroyed in the state and that the BJP would strengthen it. He also promised to re-establish public belief in government systems, in the police, and the administration.