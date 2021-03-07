Bengal Assembly Election Live Updates: PM Modi Flags Off Poll Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off his West Bengal Assembly poll campaign officially today by lashing out against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly letting down the state that had placed much expectation in her. "Bengal trusted Didi for Pariborton. She broke the trust," he said today at a massive Kolkata rally. "I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan', believe in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment and industries in Bengal, and in the reconstruction of Bengal," PM Modi said at the city's Brigade Parade Ground.
Elections to West Bengal's 294-seat Assembly are scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results will be declared on May 2.
After winning three seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing Trinamool's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats.
Here are the LIVE updates on Bengal Election Campaigning:
"I am a cobra. I strike once and you become a photo": Actor Mithun Chakraborty's sensational words after joining the BJP at the Kolkata rally #WestBengalPollspic.twitter.com/fq4ixlFV31- NDTV (@ndtv) March 7, 2021
India knows about a syndicate that is Modi and Amit Shah's syndicate: West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri https://t.co/OY3foZXeRVpic.twitter.com/uTyZl3nnzE- ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021
"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are the only syndicate in India. Covid pandemic happened, fuel prices rose but the prime minister is nowhere to be found": Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Siliguri#WestBengalPolls2021pic.twitter.com/j8floSpz1Z- NDTV (@ndtv) March 7, 2021
Actor Mithun Chakraborty ended days and weeks of speculation today by finally joining the BJP at a massive rally shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival. One of Bengal's most beloved actors, "Mithun-da" delivered all the punchlines that could thrill the giant crowd waiting for PM Modi's speech at the Kolkata Brigade Parade Ground.
"Bengal trusted Mamata Didi hoping that she will bring a positive change. But Didi and her cadre broke your trust. These are the people who have insulted Bengal": Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/lT93aGSlHQ- NDTV (@ndtv) March 7, 2021
"Mamata Didi, Bengal chose you as its sister (Didi). But you limited yourself to the aunt (bhua) of a nephew (bhatija). You have not been able to let go of the dynasty politics you protested against": Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/C5SquLAWjA- NDTV (@ndtv) March 7, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kolkata to address his first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.