'Didi O Didi... Clean Bowled In Nandigram': PM Attacks Mamata Banerjee

The Prime Minister was campaigning in Bardhaman for the Bengal election which is half-way through.

Mamata Banerjee has been "clean bowled" and her entire team has been asked to leave the field, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today while campaigning in Bengal, once again using the "Didi o Didi" dig that the Trinamool Congress has condemned fiercely.

"Didi, o didi, if you want to unload your anger, I am here. Abuse me all you want. But don't insult Bengal's dignity and tradition. Bengal won't tolerate your arrogance, tolabaaz (extortion), cut money syndicate because people want 'Asol Poribartan (real change)' now," PM Modi said, campaigning in Bardhaman for the Bengal election that is half-way through.

This was the first of packed rallies the PM addressed in Bengal today amid rocketing Covid cases across the country, especially in states where elections are being held. People in masks as well as without them were seen at various public meetings.

PM Modi used the Trinamool's "Ma, Mati Manush (Mother, motherland, people)" slogan to attack the party, saying: "Tormenting 'Ma', looting 'Mati' and bloodshed of 'Manush' is the reality."

Making cricket references, PM Modi remarked that the people of Bengal had hit so many boundaries in the first four rounds of voting that the BJP had "already completed its century".

"The people of Bengal hit so many fours and sixes that BJP has already completed a century (of seats) in the first 4 phases of assembly polls. They have wiped out the Trinamool in half the match (aadhe mein poora saaf)," he said.

"People of Bengal have clean bowled Didi in Nandigram and have asked her entire team to leave the field," said the PM, referring to the constituency where Mamata Banerjee is contesting these polls against former aide Suvendu Adhikari as her BJP rival.

He accused Mamata Banerjee of instigating people against central forces on election duty in the state. He referred to the killing of four people in firing by central forces in Cooch Behar on Saturday and said: "Your policies have snuffed out the lives of children of countless mothers."

The PM also targeted the Chief Minister over a Trinamool Congress leader and candidate's comments appearing to equate Scheduled Castes ith beggars. "Didi calls herself a Royal Bengal Tiger. You tell me, is it possible for someone to say such things without her permission? Such comments have hurt the soul of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. You have committed the biggest mistake, the biggest sin by insulting Dalits, Didi," he said.

"Didi knows Congress could not return once voted out, Left could not return once removed from power, you also will never be able to return after defeat," he said.

After four more rounds of voting in Bengal, results of state elections will be declared on May 2.