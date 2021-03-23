BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Hiring Criminals In Nandigram, Trinamool Complains

Suvendu Adhikari ditched the Trinamool in December.

Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP's most high profile candidate in the Bengal election starting Saturday, is "hiring criminals and anti-social elements", Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has said in a letter to the Election Commission.

Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP's most important import from Bengal's ruling Trinamool, has challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, setting up the most high-voltage contest in the eight-round Bengal election.

Mr O'Brien has listed addresses in the letter for the alleged criminals - non-residents - being harboured in Nandigram to cause trouble. He has asked the Election Commission to immediately catch these elements and act against them.

Some "30-40 boys" have been staying since December at the home of Kalipada Shee and move around in motorcycles, the Trinamool leader alleged. He also said Mr Adhikari was a regular visitor to the house.

Around 50 people are staying at the home of one Meghnath Pal, according to Mr O'Brien, and among them is Mr Adhikari's election agent.

He also listed two more houses sheltering 20-30 people each. The local police had been informed but had refused to act, said the Trinamool Rajya Sabha member.

Last week, it was the BJP that had complained to the Election Commission about Trinamool workers attacking their rally in Nandigram.

Suvendu Adhikari, one of Mamata Banerjee's most trusted lieutenants and one privy to her political rise, ditched the Trinamool in December.

He has now become the BJP's top arsenal in its mission to take away Bengal from Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister for 10 years.

Nandigram is the setting for Mamata Banerjee's battle versus her former aide, which has become the story of this Bengal election, preceded by mass defections from the Trinamool to the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee has been campaigning in a wheelchair since she was injured in Nandigram two weeks ago. In rally after rally, she has implied a BJP plan in her foot getting crushed by the press of crowds at a market where she was greeting people from a car after filing her election papers.

The results of elections in Bengal, three more states and a Union Territory will be announced on May 2.