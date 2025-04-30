Bengal Polls Next Year, Digha Jagannath Temple Trinamool's Hindu Outreach

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A replica of Puri's Jagannath temple, built at a cost of Rs 250 crore in Bengal's Digha, was consecrated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today. The temple aims to boost tourism and counter BJP's "appeasement policy" criticism.

The replica of Puri Jagannath temple, built at a cost of Rs 250 crore in Bengal's seaside town of Digha, was consecrated today, marking Mamata Banerjee's outreach to the Hindus. The inauguration of the temple took place yesterday and today, the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya was reserved for the consecration of the idols.

Ms Banerjee's government, in a reprisal of the BJP's Ayodhya temple inauguration, had set up huge screens across the state to live telecast the ceremony, which started at 2.30 pm.

"You must see this (religion) from the heart. Religion cannot be preached by word of mouth. It is what touches the heart. Religion is people's trust, belief and love," the Chief Minister told reporters a day ahead of the yagna ceremony, in which she is taking part.

Ms Banerjee already donates huge funds during Durga Puja to puja committees and has undertaken multiple temple renovation projects.

But that has not been enough to counter the appeasement politics allegation of the BJP, especially in view of the money her government donates to mosques and madarasas. Bengal has 27 per cent Muslims.

The inauguration of this temple ahead of next year's election, is seen as a major effort of the ruling Trinamool Congress to reach out to the Hindus ahead of next year's state election, in which the BJP is hoping to unseat the Mamata Banerjee government.

Today, the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari ripped into the state government with a reminder of the recent violence in Murshidabad during the passage of the Waqf bill in parliament.

"Mamata Banerjee is solely responsible for that genocide. It is a government sponsored genocide. The entire government, the fire brigade, police, the fire minister, all ministers and also their high leader have killed everyone. So far 15 deaths have been declared. it will go till 25," he said.

The state government has said it is hoping that the temple would make the seaside town - already a popular tourist spot - "an international destination of tourism".

Ms Banerjee said the temple will be the pride of Bengal and the country.

"It has beautiful architecture. Servitors from Jagannath temple in Puri and priests and monks from various other temples and organisations, including Dakshineshwar Kali Temple and ISKCON, have come," she had told reporters ahead of the inauguration.

The red sandstone temple, a replica of the 12th-Century shrine in Puri, is built over 24 acres of land located in Digha, a popular beach destination 200 km southeast of Kolkata.