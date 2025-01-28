West Bengal Approves 0.9 Acres Of Land For BSF Outpost In Nadia

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday approved the allocation of around 0.9 acres of land in Nadia district's Karimpur to the Border Security Force (BSF), potentially for setting up outposts and installing wired fences, a senior official said.

The paramilitary force had informed the state government about their land requirement, and the matter was discussed during the cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat.

"The matter was discussed and approval for 0.9 acres of land at Karimpur was given to the BSF," the official said.

This decision comes amidst recent tensions, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging earlier this month that the BSF was allowing infiltration from Bangladesh.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had strongly criticised Banerjee's remarks, calling them "an insult to the 75,000 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and 33,000 BSF personnel in Bengal." Adhikari also claimed that the state's lack of support was hindering the construction of fencing to prevent infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border.

The BJP leader alleged that land acquisition for the 284 km long fence was "pending" at the state level.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the assembly's budget session from February 10 with the budget scheduled to be presented on February 12.

The cabinet also approved the filling of 60 vacancies across various departments.

In a move to recognise the achievements of the Bengal Santosh Trophy -winning football team, the state cabinet decided to offer jobs in the state police to players facing recruitment challenges due to specific physical shortcomings.

The cabinet also gave its approval to set up two police stations, especially for the Special Task Force (STF), he said, adding that the two stations would be set up in New Town and another Siliguri.

"However, no separate appointments will be made for these two police stations at the moment," he said.

The state cabinet decided to appoint 881 contractual bus drivers and conductors in the transport department, the official added.

CM Banerjee instructed all state departments to coordinate with each other to successfully organise the 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, scheduled for February 5-6, sources said.

Additionally, the CM also directed her cabinet colleagues to remain vigilant during Saraswati Puja celebrations on February 3, emphasising the importance of maintaining law and order to prevent any disruptions or threats to the state's security.

