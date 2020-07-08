Monsoon Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Warning For Several States

Monsoon news: SDRF personnel rescue woman stranded on the banks of Tawi river in Jammu

The Monsoon trough is shifting towards the foothills of the Himalayas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. While Kutch, Saurashta region in Gujarat and northern Maharashtra are likely to get some respite from incessant rain and water-logging, very heavy rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh over the next two days.

The monsoon trough is "very likely to shift gradually northwards along the foothills of Himalayas during next 24 hours," the IMD said. his will bring heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, foothills of West Bengal and Sikkim in the next three or four days.

The western end of monsoon trough is south of its normal position and its eastern end near its normal position at mean sea level. It is very likely to shift gradually northwards along the foothills of Himalayas during next 24 hours. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 8, 2020

The met office has also warned of "intense thunderstorm and lightning" in Uttrakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, the Konkan coast and Goa in the next 12 hours.

Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to intense thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Uttrakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, north Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka during

next 12 hours. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 8, 2020

Monsoon is now 14 per cent surplus but a break in monsoon is expected in most parts of the country, except the foothills of the Himalayas, where flooding and landslides are expected.

Heavy rain and landslides closed the Badrinath road today and earlier this week road to Gangotri was also closed due to landslides.

Uttarakhand: Badrinath National Highway blocked at Lambagad due to landslide following heavy rainfall in the region pic.twitter.com/4d96hwXWTv — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

The monsoon has been active over Jammu and Kashmir as well. On Wednesday, the State Disaster Relief Force personnel rescued a woman who was stuck on the banks of the Tawi river as water level of the river rose due to heavy rain.