Weather Today: Parts Of UP, Bihar, Gujarat May Receive Heavy Rainfall

Weather today: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely in several states.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest weather bulletin today. The weather forecast agency also predicted heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan and Goa," the Met office said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The weather department also predicted thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Odisha and Sikkim.



Squally weather is likely over Gujarat coast. The weather department had also advised fishermen to not venture into these areas for the next few days.

Lucknow weather:

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is facing incessant rains and inclement weather and schools have been shut in the city today due to bad weather.

Lucknow has been witnessing rains for the past several days.

Mumbai weather:

Mumbai will see cloudy skies with possibility of a few spells of rain and thundershowers in the city and the suburbs, the weather department said.

Varanasi Weather:

According to the India Meteorological Department, Varanasi weather will generally be cloudy with a few spells of rain and thunderstorm for the next three days. The temperature in the region will oscillate between 22 Degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius with humidity above 90 per cent.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.