Weather Today: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Likely Receive Heavy Rainfall

Weather today: Rain expected in southern states today.

Few areas over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, the weather department said in its latest forecast today. The India Meteorological Department also predicted that Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar may see heavy downpour throughout the day. In Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal and Assam, the Met office has predicted thunderstorm and lightning.

03 October: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Chhattisgarh.



The monsoon in India generally begins in June and starts to retreat by September 1, but rains have continued beyond that date this year and triggered floods, killing hundreds. The weather department had yesterday said that June-September monsoon rains are likely to start withdrawing from the northwest region from October 10.

Monsoon rains in India were 10 per cent above average in 2019 and the highest in 25 years as seasonal rainfall continued longer than expected, the office had earlier said.

Delhi Weather:

In Delhi, the weather will generally remain normal with moderate temperature and cloudy sky. There is also a possibility of the development of thunder or lightning. The temperature in the region will oscillate between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder or lightning. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" level on yesterday but it is predicted to slip into the "moderate" category by Friday as wind direction changes to north-westerly, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said.

