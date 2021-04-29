Check Out The Weather Forecast In Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana

Delhi saw cloudy skies on Thursday (file photo)

Residents of Delhi saw a warm Thursday morning. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 42 degrees, said the weather office. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department tweeted, ''Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over south Haryana and north Rajasthan on 28th and 29th April.''

The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 38 per cent at 8.30 am. According to the weather office, the city will see partly cloudy skies as well. Yesterday too the national capital had recorded a high of over 42 degrees Celsius and a low of over 22 degrees.

In its latest weather forecast, the met office warned of ''thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain'' in parts of of Sadulpur, Loharu, Chirawa, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nagar, Nadbai, Bharatpur and

Deeg in Rajasthan, Agra in Uttar Pradesh and Kaithal, Rajound, Panipat, Karnal and Mahendargarh in Haryana.