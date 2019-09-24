Weather In India: Rain Expected In More Than 15 States Today, Says Met Office

Weather in India: Heavy rain expected in Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Rainfall is expected in isolated places in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today, the India Meteorological Department predicted in its latest forecast. The weather forecasting agency also said that Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic Bengal are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and interior Karnataka," the weather department said in its All India Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

24 September: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Interior Karnataka.



Squally winds, speeds reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph, are very likely to prevail over the northeast and east-central Arabian sea.

"Gale winds, speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph, very likely to prevail over northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian sea," the India Meteorological Department added.

The weather body has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that nine districts of Odisha are likely to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the next three days.

"We have issued heavy rainfall warning for Kendrapara, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Khorda for the next 24 hours," HR Biswas, Bhubaneswar IMD Director, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also the rainfall activity will reach to other districts of the state after 24 hours.

"After these 24 hours, the rainfall activity is likely to increase in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal. The said regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places", he added.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning activity.

