Cyclone Storm Hikka To Reach Oman Coast By September 25: Weather Office

Deep depression over Arabian sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm Hikka

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning informed that cyclone storm "Hikka" will reach Oman coast by September 25 early morning.

"Deep depression over Arabian sea intensified into a cyclonic storm Hikka at 0530 IST on September 23 near 20.5 degrees latitude and 66.2 degrees longitude, 760 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman). It will reach Oman coast by 25th September early morning," tweeted.

Earlier in a press release, the weather forecasting agency had predicted light to moderate rainfall in many places and heavy rainfall in isolated places in coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch due to the possible formation of a deep depression over east-central and north-east Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the east-central and north-east Arabian sea, the Gujarat coast, west-central and north-west Arabian Sea from September 23 evening to September 25.



