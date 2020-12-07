Dense Fog In Delhi, Flights Delayed

Many flights delayed at the Delhi international airport because of dense fog on Monday morning.

Dense Fog In Delhi, Flights Delayed

Dense fog over Delhi and neighbouring areas has delayed several flights. (File)

New Delhi:

Flights operations at the Delhi international airport were hit as dense fog covered the city and its neighbouring areas on Monday.

Low visibility delayed many flights forcing major airlines to share weather-related travel advisories. They urged passengers to check the status of their flights to avoid inconvenience and crowding at the Delhi airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Due to bad weather in Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please keep a track of your flight status," IndiGo tweeted.

Similar advisories were also shared by SpiceJet and Vistara, among other airlines, for Delhi and many other cities in north India, including Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Jalandhar and Gorakhpur, where low temperature and changing wind direction are likely to also affect on-road visibility.

Newsbeep

Apart from Delhi, fog was also witnessed in the National Capital Region cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida.

Due to low visibility and ongoing farmers' protest, traffic has slowed down across the national capital.

(With inputs from ANI)

Comments
Delhi fogflights delayed

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india