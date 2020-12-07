Dense Fog In Delhi, Flights Delayed

Dense fog over Delhi and neighbouring areas has delayed several flights. (File)

Flights operations at the Delhi international airport were hit as dense fog covered the city and its neighbouring areas on Monday.

Low visibility delayed many flights forcing major airlines to share weather-related travel advisories. They urged passengers to check the status of their flights to avoid inconvenience and crowding at the Delhi airport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please keep a track of your flight status," IndiGo tweeted.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Jalandhar (AIP) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/u9dvEZRAK7 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 7, 2020

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or SMS ST<flight no.><flight date> to 566772. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 7, 2020

#TravelUpdate Due to poor visibility in Delhi, departures will be impacted. Please visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U or SMS UK<Flight no.>to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 7, 2020

Similar advisories were also shared by SpiceJet and Vistara, among other airlines, for Delhi and many other cities in north India, including Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Jalandhar and Gorakhpur, where low temperature and changing wind direction are likely to also affect on-road visibility.

Apart from Delhi, fog was also witnessed in the National Capital Region cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida.

Due to low visibility and ongoing farmers' protest, traffic has slowed down across the national capital.

(With inputs from ANI)