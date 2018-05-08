Strong Winds, Thunderstorm May Hit 12 States Today, Says Weather Office The National Disaster Management Authority said thunderstorm and squall are likely to hit 12 states

Share EMAIL PRINT The NDMA said the NCR, Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Karnal likely to be hit again



The IMD said



The weather agency has also issued warnings of thunderstorm in south-interior Karnataka, north-coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema region of the state, Tamilnadu and Kerala.



The National Disaster Management Authority said thunderstorm and squall are likely to hit 12 states on Wednesday.



The NDMA added that the National Capital Region, and Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Karnal in Haryana are likely to be hit again by the unusual weather on Wednesday.



Last night, a dust storm with wind speed of up to 70kmph had hit Delhi followed by a squall. All evening schools run by the Delhi government and a few private morning schools remained closed on Tuesday.



However, K Sathi Devi, head of IMD's National Weather Forecasting Centre, said the severe weather phenomenon over northwest India is likely to subside as the influence of two western disturbances - which led to the erratic weather - is weakening.



"The western disturbance currently located over Jammu and Kashmir is very likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours and become unimportant. A cyclonic circulation in lower levels lies over Haryana and neighbourhood. It would move eastwards towards west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and become less marked thereafter," the IMD said.



Heat wave conditions are likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha, interior Odisha and west parts of Jharkhand.



The weather may be tumultuous next week.



A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan region from May 13.



An easterly wave with an embedded lower level cyclonic circulation is very likely to affect states in the southern peninsula during the next week.



"Under the influence of the above two systems, widespread thunderstorm activity very likely simultaneously over northwest, central, east, northeast and peninsular India from May 13 onwards," Ms Sathi Devi added.



With inputs from PTI



The weather phenomenon, which is causing thunderstorm and squall in several parts of the country, is moving eastward, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. The weather agency issued a warning of thunderstorm and squall, with a gushing wind speed of 70 kmph, in Uttarakhand and parts of eastern India on Wednesday.The IMD said thunderstorm and strong wind are "very likely" in parts of Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Except Mizoram, all the north-eastern states may face inclement weather. Similar weather pattern is likely to be witnessed in West Bengal.The weather agency has also issued warnings of thunderstorm in south-interior Karnataka, north-coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema region of the state, Tamilnadu and Kerala.The National Disaster Management Authority said thunderstorm and squall are likely to hit 12 states on Wednesday.The NDMA added that the National Capital Region, and Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Karnal in Haryana are likely to be hit again by the unusual weather on Wednesday.Last night, a dust storm with wind speed of up to 70kmph had hit Delhi followed by a squall. All evening schools run by the Delhi government and a few private morning schools remained closed on Tuesday.However, K Sathi Devi, head of IMD's National Weather Forecasting Centre, said the severe weather phenomenon over northwest India is likely to subside as the influence of two western disturbances - which led to the erratic weather - is weakening."The western disturbance currently located over Jammu and Kashmir is very likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours and become unimportant. A cyclonic circulation in lower levels lies over Haryana and neighbourhood. It would move eastwards towards west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and become less marked thereafter," the IMD said.Heat wave conditions are likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha, interior Odisha and west parts of Jharkhand.The weather may be tumultuous next week.A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan region from May 13.An easterly wave with an embedded lower level cyclonic circulation is very likely to affect states in the southern peninsula during the next week. "Under the influence of the above two systems, widespread thunderstorm activity very likely simultaneously over northwest, central, east, northeast and peninsular India from May 13 onwards," Ms Sathi Devi added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter