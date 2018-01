Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today that his government will complete its term in alliance with the Shiv Sena.His comments came after the Shiv Sena said that it will have no truck with ally BJP in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party was silent about its continuance in the governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra. "We will complete our term with Shiv Sena. Let's wait. They have been saying many things. As of now, we are in alliance in the government and this government will complete its term," Mr Fadnavis told reporters in Davos, where he has gone to attend the World Economic Forum."I am sure we will get another term as well," he said. The resolution to part ways with the BJP and go it alone in the elections next year was tabled by Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the party's National Executive meeting.