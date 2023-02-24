'We Remain Committed To...': India To UN After Abstaining From Ukraine Vote

India's Permanent Representative to UN, Ruchira Kamboj reiterated calls for dialogue.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, on Thursday said India remains committed to multilateralism while reiterating calls for dialogue and diplomacy. She made the statement after India abstained from voting on a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the need to reach a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today's Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain," Ms Kamboj said.

Ms Kamboj added that India's approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric. She stated that India continues to provide both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to neighbours in the Global South.

She noted that reports from the ground reveal a complex scenario, with the conflict between the two nations intensifying on several fronts. Notably, 141 nations voted in favour of the resolution, while 32, including China and India, abstained, and seven voted against it at the UNGA.

"India's approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric. We are providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbours in the Global South under economic distress, even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, of fuel, and of fertilizers, which has been a consequential fall out of the ongoing conflict," Ms Kamboj said.

"The overall objective of today's Resolution seeking a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with the UN Charter is understandable. We also note the emphasis on increasing support by member states for diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, as well as support for the Secretary General's efforts to promote a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. However, reports from the ground portray a complex scenario, with the conflict intensifying on several fronts," India's permanent envoy to the UN added.

Ms Kamboj stated further that India remains concerned over the situation in Ukraine as the conflict has resulted in the loss of countless lives, with millions being rendered homeless. She added that the reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were deeply worrying.

In her address, Ms Kamboj reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that this cannot be an era of war.

She said international principles and jurisprudence vest responsibility on parties to the conflict to ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted in situations of armed conflicts.

"We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. In this context, our Prime Minister's statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one's interest, instead an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," Ms Kamboj said.

Addressing the UNGA, Ms Kamboj raised some key questions, saying, "Are we anywhere near a possible solution acceptable to both sides? Can any process that does not involve either of the two sides, ever lead to a credible and meaningful solution? Has the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, the UN Security Council, based on a 1945-world construct, not been rendered ineffective to address contemporary challenges to global peace and security?"

