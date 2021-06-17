"We Need To Get Our Leadership In Order": Congress' Jairam Ramesh To NDTV

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party needs to gets its house in order before elections.

Congress's Jairam Ramesh – not one of the G-23 leaders clamouring for a change in leadership -- today admitted that the party needs to put its "house in order" before the next general elections roll around. This, he indicated was also essential in order to come to an understanding with like-minded opposition parties.

"We lost badly in 2014 and 2019 (elections). We have to get our house in order. We need to get our leadership in order, our messaging in order," Mr Ramesh told NDTV in an exclusive interview today.

At the same time, the former Union minister known to be close to the Gandhi family, added, "No one leader has a magic wand... this is a team effort".

The Congress has been floundering without a leader since the 2019 general elections when Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the party's top post.

Despite promises to sort out the leadership issue following the explosive letter by 23 prominent leaders of the party, Sonia Gandhi remains as the interim chief.

The party meanwhile, had a string of reverses in assembly elections, failing to capture power in Assam and Kerala where it has a solid voter base. It also lost Madhya Pradesh to the BJP, following the revolt by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists. In Bengal, it failed to win a single seat and lost the few it held.

"Youngsters who have left us are privileged by birth. They got good positions by the party. For every Scindia who has left, there are thousands of young Congress party workers who are fighting for the party. We are not in power at the Centre. In spite of this, there are thousands of youngsters who have committed their lives to the Congress," Mr Ramesh told NDTV.