"We Are Indians Too": Father After Tripura Student Killed In 'Racial' Attack

Tarun Prasad Chakma, father of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura who was killed in Dehradun, said that people from the Northeast are Indians too and urged the government to ensure equal treatment.

He called for better protection for children from the region studying or working in other parts of the country.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Tarun Prasad Chakma said, "Our children from the Northeast go to various places like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru to work or study, they should not be treated so adversely. We are all Indians as well. I request the government to ensure equal treatment to all."

Tarun Prasad, a BSF Jawan, also detailed the harrowing circumstances of the attack. He said he received a call from his younger son about the assault late at night and immediately travelled to Dehradun.

"I don't want what happened to my child to happen to anyone else. I received a call from my younger son about the attack at night. I took leave and left for Dehradun. I saw my child in a critical condition; his left arm and leg were paralysed because he had been stabbed twice in the back. Blood was gushing from his head," he said.

According to the father, CCTV footage reviewed by the police showed three men on a motorcycle approaching his younger son, making comments, and then attacking him. When Angel Chakma tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the back, kicked, and suffered severe injuries to his neck.

"I went to the police to report the incident, and they reviewed the CCTV footage from the scene. It showed that three people on a motorcycle approached my younger son, spoke to him briefly, and then started making comments. They first attacked him on the head, and when my elder son came to his rescue, they stabbed him in the back. Then they kicked him and broke his neck. Finally, two of their friends rescued them. My children were admitted to the hospital," he added.

Tarun Prasad also alleged that the family initially faced resistance when trying to register a complaint. "They wanted to file an FIR, but they were refused, being told it was a minor matter... Only when we went there did they finally register the case," he added.

Meanwhile, MBA student Anjel Chakma was attacked by a group with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home.

Police are continuously conducting raids to arrest another accused, on whom a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced. A police team has also been sent to Nepal in search of the accused, according to the Uttarakhand CMO.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences and assured justice for Tripura student Anjel Chakma's family. Dhami spoke with Anjel's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, and promised strict action against the perpetrators.

"This was a regrettable incident. We will ensure the culprits receive the harshest punishment," he said. Dhami assured support, stating, "We are with you in this hour of need. We'll provide whatever help we can."

According to Uttarakhand CMO, the Chief Minister told Tarun Chakma that Uttarakhand has never had such an atmosphere, as students from across the country and abroad come here to study. Therefore, this incident is distressing for everyone.

He further said that after the incident, he spoke with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)