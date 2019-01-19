'We Are Fighting Against Thieves': Hardik Patel At Mega Opposition Rally

Hardik Patel is in Kolkata to be a part of the mega opposition rally organised by Trinamool Congress

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel said today that while Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had given a call to fight against ''goro'' (Britishers) "we are fighting against ''choro'' (thieves)."

Mr Patel said this while addressing the Trinamool Congress' rally of opposition parties at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

The young Gujarat leader thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for bringing all major opposition leaders on one platform and pointing towards ''jansalab'' (mass gathering) said it was an indication that BJP is on its way out of power.

The "United India Rally" being organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground today has received a roaring response from opposition leaders as well as the public, with lakhs gathering at the venue.

Among those on the stage are Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, DMK chief MK Stalin, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar.

Although Congress president Rahul Gandhi could not make it to the event, he had extended his support in a letter addressed to the Trinamool chief yesterday.

(With inputs from PTI)

