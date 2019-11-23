'We Along With NCP And Sena Will Defeat BJP In Trust Vote': Congress

Congress's Ahmad Patel addresses press conference hours after Maharashtra coup.

The Congress, along with the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena, will defeat the BJP in trust vote in Maharashtra, Congress's Ahmad Patel said today as he accused the rival party of foul play after it retained power in the state. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister in the early hours of Saturday, with a deputy, Ajit Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had just hours ago pledged support to a Shiv Sena-led alliance along with the Congress.

The Congress did not delay the process of government formation in the state, the 70-year-old Congress leader told the reporters this afternoon. "Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in this morning conspicuously. No one had a clue. Only three-four reporters were invited," he claimed.

