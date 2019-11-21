Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: NCP-Congress Common Agenda Done, To Continue Talks Today

New Delhi/Mumbai:
Congress delegation meets senior NCP leaders at Sharad Pawar's home in Delhi.
The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to continue their talks to decide the possibility of government formation with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Both the parties will hold join meeting today also, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said.
The parties have maintained that they will provide a stable government in Maharashtra but indicated that the terms of engagement with the Shiv Sena still has to be worked out.
"There cannot be any government in Maharashtra without the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. We are trying our best to resolve issues," said NCP leader Nawab Malik, addressing the media along with Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who simply said the talks will continue.For the final round of talks, the Shiv Sena leadership will come to Delhi, the Congress said.
Sena's Sanjay Raut, who has been the face of the party over the last weeks, later gave a rough time frame, saying the state could have a government after the negotiations are over in "two to five days".
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had been reluctant to join hands with the Shiv Sena, which has for years targeted the party and maintains a pro-Hindutva stand.
Shiv Sena fell out with long-time ally BJP after the two won the Maharashtra election together.
Just when it seemed to be coming around to the idea of backing the Shiv Sena in forming government in Maharashtra despite their huge ideological mismatch, the Congress took a step back and said there was no decision yet. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, has authorized party president Sonia Gandhi to take the final call."
All eyes are now on Sonia Gandhi with Congress's ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Sharad Pawar stressing that it will decide on whether and how to support the Sena only when the Congress arrives at its decision.
"Whatever decision is to be taken will be taken only after discussions with the Congress," said Sharad Pawar, making it clear that the ball is in the court of the Congress. After a meeting of the NCP core group, a party leader repeated the statement.
Congress top body meeting underway in New Delhi
