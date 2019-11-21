Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: NCP-Congress Common Agenda Done, To Continue Talks Today

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to continue their talks to decide the possibility of government formation with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Both the parties will hold join meeting today also, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said.

The parties have maintained that they will provide a stable government in Maharashtra but indicated that the terms of engagement with the Shiv Sena still has to be worked out.

"There cannot be any government in Maharashtra without the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. We are trying our best to resolve issues," said NCP leader Nawab Malik, addressing the media along with Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who simply said the talks will continue.For the final round of talks, the Shiv Sena leadership will come to Delhi, the Congress said.

Sena's Sanjay Raut, who has been the face of the party over the last weeks, later gave a rough time frame, saying the state could have a government after the negotiations are over in "two to five days".

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had been reluctant to join hands with the Shiv Sena, which has for years targeted the party and maintains a pro-Hindutva stand.

Shiv Sena fell out with long-time ally BJP after the two won the Maharashtra election together.

Here are the LiVE UPDATES on developments over Maharashtra government formation: