Video Shows Destruction After Landslides In Wayanad, Several Houses Damaged

The landslide in Wayanad occurred early morning

At least 21 people were killed in landslides triggered by monsoon rain in Kerala's Wayanad today. Hundreds more were feared trapped with government agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local residents involved in the rescue operation.

A team of 43 Indian Army personnel has also been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

The collapse of a key bridge at the disaster site in Wayanad district has hampered rescue efforts.

🎥 Watch | A car is stuck as roads are swept away due to landslides and heavy rain in Kerala's Wayanad pic.twitter.com/372BxrPnDE — NDTV (@ndtv) July 30, 2024

The landslide in Wayanad, which occurred early morning, left a trail of destruction with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted.

The picturesque villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been cut off from other areas, leaving many stranded.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level evaluation meeting and visited the State Disaster Management Authority office in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, to assess the situation.

According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.

