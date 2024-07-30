Massive Landslides Hit Kerala, Many Feared Trapped. Rescue Ops On: Updates

Wayanad Landslide Updates: An additional team of NDRF has been directed to reach the spot.

At least 24 people have been killed and several are feared trapped after massive landslides hit Wayanad in the early hours today as heavy rainfall continued in Kerala.

250 members of the Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF, and Local Emergency Response Teams are involved in the rescue operation. An additional team of NDRF has been directed to reach the spot immediately, the officials said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured all possible rescue operations to be coordinated in the landslides in Wayanad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives in landslides and assured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the crisis.

The prime minister announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Jul 30, 2024 09:53 (IST) Wayanad landslides updates: PM Modi assures Kerala Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of all possible help



Jul 30, 2024 09:33 (IST) The Chief Minister has announced that the state Health Department has opened a control room.

Those in need of emergency assistance can contact authorities on helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833.



Jul 30, 2024 09:33 (IST) Besides the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and NDRF, the Kannur Defence Security Corps are also set to join the rescue operation.

The Chief Minister also said two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad shortly to join the ops.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said all agencies have joined the rescue operation in Wayanad.

State ministers will coordinate the rescue ops, he has said in a statement.



