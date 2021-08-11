Watch: 'Yeh Dosti...', Shivraj Singh Chouhan-Kailash Vijayvargiya Feat

Ministers, MLAs from both ruling party and Opposition and journalists attended the "bhutta party".

In a musical show of unity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya joined voices today to sing timeless Hindi numbers at a "bhutta party" at the Assembly building.

In visuals from the event that started doing the rounds on social media, the two BJP veterans were seen singing the quintessential friendship song from Sholay, "Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge", and the melodious Kudrat number, "Hamein tumse pyaar kitna".

Musical show of unity @ChouhanShivraj & @KailashOnline joined voices to sing "Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge” at a “bhutta party” at the Assembly building.MLAs from both the ruling party and @INCMP attended the party including Leader of the Opposition @OfficeOfKNath@ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/4EallbzYNx — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 11, 2021

The visuals showed the two leaders holding microphones and surrounded by a small group, including state Health Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang.

The soundtracks for the songs are heard playing in the background as a woman in the crowd helps the leaders with the lyrics of the songs.

The two leaders, looking visibly upbeat, sing one at a time before joining voices. At one point, Mr Vijayvargiya holds Mr Chouhan's hand and raises it up in the air. Those in the group surrounding the leaders start humming too and putting their hands together to cheer the duo under the spotlight.

One visual shows the two leaders ending a song and then putting their arms around each other.

