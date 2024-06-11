Watch: Woman With Fever Runs Behind Chandrababu Naidu's Convoy To Meet Him

Chandrababu Naidu posed for pictures with the woman

Nandini, who lives in a village in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, had long held a dream. She wanted to meet Chandrababu Naidu.

So today, when the Chief Minister-designate arrived in Vijayawada for a meeting with alliance MLAs, Nandini was determined to meet him.

Hundreds had lined up along the road waiting to catch a glimpse of Mr Naidu as he went to the meeting. Nandini also stood patiently with them.

And just as the cavalcade passed her by and the supporters and party workers cheered and waved, she held her saree in one hand and began running along the cars.

It wasn't long before Mr Naidu spotted her and stopped his car. He then called her, opened the door, and met her.

By then Mr Naidu's security has gheraoed them. As Mr Naidu asked them to stay quiet and began speaking with Nandini, she lifted her hands to show the intravenous cannula on the back of her palm.

Mr Naidu then spoke with her, shook her hands, and even posed for pictures; Nandini could not hold back her tears.

The two spoke for a bit before his security officers insisted Nandini return to the hospital for treatment.

Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister tomorrow in the presence of his MLAs, supporters, party workers, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.