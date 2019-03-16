Watch: When The 'Mother Of Trees' Blessed President Ram Nath Kovind

As President Kovind asked her to face the camera, she touched his forehead to bless him.

The strict protocol of Rashtrapati Bhavan could not curb the motherly instincts of 106-year-old Saalumarada Thimmakka, who was awarded Padma Shri for planting thousands of trees in Karnataka, as she touched the forehead of President Ram Nath Kovind to bless him.

Ms Thimmakka, who has earned the nickname of 'Vriksha Mathe (mother of trees)' for planting 8,000 trees-- including over 400 banyan trees-- was honoured along with other personalities at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

In a ceremony marked by strict protocols, Ms Thimmakka, dressed in a light green sari, with a smiling face and 'tripundra' on her forehead, approached the dias to receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

As the president, 33 years younger to Ms Thimmakka, asked her to face the camera, she touched his forehead to bless him.

Her move brought a smile on the faces of the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the guests who applauded for her.

Ms Thimmakka's story is that of grit and determination. She reportedly wanted to commit suicide when she was in her 40s as she was unable to bear a child.

With the support of her husband, she found solace in planting trees.

The couple arduously worked in the fields during the day, planted trees and cared for them. From 10 plants in the first year, they kept planting more saplings in the later years.

Sometimes even bringing water from over 4 kilometers for their plants.

Born in Hulikal village in Karnataka, Thimmakka has planted over 8,000 trees during a period of 65 years. Her husband passed away in 1991.

