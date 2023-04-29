Watch: PM Modi And Some BTS Moments From His Radio Show Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi's radio show Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode is out tomorrow

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat will air this Sunday. Ahead of the milestone, a video shows what goes behind recording the popular monthly radio programme.

In the video, PM Modi is seen walking into a building, from where Mann Ki Baat is broadcast, and interacting with the staff there. PM Modi then enters a room to start the 30-minute programme, which was launched in 2014.

The first episode of the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat aired on October 3, 2014. Now, the 100th episode is scheduled to be broadcast tomorrow at 11 am. This time, the PM's address will also be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The episode will be broadcast on more than 1,000 radio stations including TV channels, private radio stations, and community radios.

“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

“Mann Ki Baat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey,” the Permanent Mission added.

Get ready for a historic moment ???? as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat"????️ is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!



???? #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in ????????'s developmental journey pic.twitter.com/6ji4t1flmu — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) April 28, 2023

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in a tweet, congratulated PM Modi on achieving the milestone. He wrote, “Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women's economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations @narendramodi on the 100th episode.''

Mann Ki Baar is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month on the All Indian Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. In the programme, the PM addresses the nation and speaks on different issues such as environment, weather, social issues, and examinations.